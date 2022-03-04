ISL 2021-22: Still a game to go, ATKMB can't think of semis yet - Krishna

ATK Mohun Bagan edged past Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in Game 105 of 2021-22 ISL. ATKMB is into the semis. But, Roy Krishna is not looking ahead to the semis yet.

Game 105 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) come up with a triumphal performance against former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC). Played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Friday, ATKMB walked away with a 1-0 win. Roy Krishna scored the sole winning goal of the match.

Following the game, Krishna stated that although it is an excellent feeling of relief, having made it to the semis, ATKMB cannot be complacent yet. He reminded that the side still has a match remaining in the competition, against table topper Jamshedpur FC (JFC). He affirmed that the side is focused on winning against JFC, as it eyes finishing the league stage on top and winning the League Winners Shield.

ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 105) - ATKMB CONFIRMS SEMIS SPOT WITH 1-0 WIN VS CFC

Krishna netted his fifth goal of the season and first this calendar year in the 45th minute, and that proved to be the difference in the end as the green and maroons side moved to second in the table with 37 points from 19 matches. They will take on JFC next on March 7 to potentially decide the team that will finish at the top of the table. On the other hand, JFC has a couple of games and is at the top with 37 points. It takes on Odisha FC (OFC) on Friday.