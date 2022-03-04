Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: Still a game to go, ATKMB can't think of semis yet - Krishna

    ATK Mohun Bagan edged past Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in Game 105 of 2021-22 ISL. ATKMB is into the semis. But, Roy Krishna is not looking ahead to the semis yet.

    Mar 4, 2022, 11:58 AM IST

    Game 105 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) come up with a triumphal performance against former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC). Played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Friday, ATKMB walked away with a 1-0 win. Roy Krishna scored the sole winning goal of the match.

    Following the game, Krishna stated that although it is an excellent feeling of relief, having made it to the semis, ATKMB cannot be complacent yet. He reminded that the side still has a match remaining in the competition, against table topper Jamshedpur FC (JFC). He affirmed that the side is focused on winning against JFC, as it eyes finishing the league stage on top and winning the League Winners Shield.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 105) - ATKMB CONFIRMS SEMIS SPOT WITH 1-0 WIN VS CFC

    Krishna netted his fifth goal of the season and first this calendar year in the 45th minute, and that proved to be the difference in the end as the green and maroons side moved to second in the table with 37 points from 19 matches. They will take on JFC next on March 7 to potentially decide the team that will finish at the top of the table. On the other hand, JFC has a couple of games and is at the top with 37 points. It takes on Odisha FC (OFC) on Friday.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC Match Highlights (Game 105): ATKMB confirms semis spot with 1-0 win vs CFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 105): ATKMB confirms semis spot with 1-0 win vs CFC

    Russia-Ukraine war: Not the time to play politics, Gajendra Shekhawat slams Opposition-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: 'Not the time to play politics', Gajendra Shekhawat slams Opposition

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: The numbers and stats involving India-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup: The numbers and stats involving India

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Happy with all ATKMB players, they stood up like proper unit - Juan Ferrando on CFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Happy with all ATKMB players; they stood up like a proper unit - Ferrando

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs MCFC: Mumbai City needs to do better with the decisions - Des Buckingham on Kerala Blasters defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to do better with the decisions - Buckingham on Kerala defeat

    Video Top Stories

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Must See

    Russia-Ukraine war: Not the time to play politics, Gajendra Shekhawat slams Opposition-dnm
    India News

    Russia-Ukraine war: 'Not the time to play politics', Gajendra Shekhawat slams Opposition

    Russia Ukraine crisis: How NATO's 'eyes in the sky' are watching Russia's moves
    World News

    How NATO's 'eyes in the sky' are watching Russia's moves

    UP Election 2022: Modi, Modi slogans greet Mamata in Varanasi-dnm
    India News

    UP Election 2022: ‘Modi, Modi’ slogans greet Mamata in Varanasi