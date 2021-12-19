  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 33): Chennaiyin FC edges past Odisha FC 2-1

    Dec 19, 2021, 10:56 AM IST

    It was another competitive clash between former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) and Odisha FC. Facing off in Game 33 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa), CFC edged past 2-1, rising to the fourth spot. Catch all the match highlights here.

    The opening half saw eight initial attempts, including a couple of saves from CFC goalkeeper Vishal Kaith. Nevertheless, Germanpreet Singh fired CFC into the lead in the 22nd minute in a solo effort. Six more actions were followed, including a save from OFC keeper Kamaljit Singh, as CFC led at half-time.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 32) - SC East Bengal stays winless, loses to NorthEast United 0-2

    The second half saw eight attacks, including three saves. However, Mirlan Murzaev doubled the lead in the 62nd, following an assist from Lallianzuala Chhangte. Ten more attempts were made thereon, including a saved penalty of CFC's Lukasz Gikiewicz in the 84th after Sebastian Thangmuansang fouled Vladimir Koman.

    While another save came from Kamaljit in the process, Javi Hernández pulled one back for OFC in the 95th, which was nothing more than a consolation. Consequently, it was CFC that walked away with the three points.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs SC East Bangal: SCEB is doing its best, but it's not enough - Jose Manuel Diaz after NEUFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB is doing its best, but it's not enough - Jose Manuel Diaz after NEUFC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs SCEB, Match Highlights (Game 32): SC East Bengal stays winless, loses to NorthEast United 0-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 32): SC East Bengal stays winless, loses to NorthEast United 0-2

    Video Icon
    why US cdc recommends pfizer moderna covid-19 vaccine over j&J shot blood clots coronavirus

    Here's why US CDC has recommended Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over J&J shot

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs SC East Bengal: SCEB must continue working with an excellent attitude - Jose Manuel Diaz on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB must continue working with an excellent attitude - Jose Manuel Diaz on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB are in a bad moment; we don't have an identity - Antonio Lopez Habas on BFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB are in a bad moment; we don’t have an identity - Antonio Lopez Habas on BFC draw

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    skincare benefits of red wine for flawless skin
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Red wine for flawless skin? Reap these benefits

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way ycb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way

    Samantha Akkineni to Anushka Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna; 9 South Indian actresses without makeup - gps
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Samantha Akkineni to Anushka Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna; 9 South Indian actresses without makeup

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha-ycb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes-dnm
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes

    Must See

    why US cdc recommends pfizer moderna covid-19 vaccine over j&J shot blood clots coronavirus
    Video Icon
    World News

    Here's why US CDC has recommended Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over J&J shot

    Countries that imposed face mask mandate saw reduction in Covid-19 death cases Study
    Video Icon
    World News

    Countries that imposed face mask mandate saw reduction in Covid-19 death cases: Study

    Giving chest compression on person suffering from heart attack can save a life: Manipal Hospital-ycb
    Video Icon
    India News

    Giving chest compression on person suffering from cardiac arrest can save a life: Manipal Hospital