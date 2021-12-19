ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 33): Chennaiyin FC edges past Odisha FC 2-1

It was another competitive clash between former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) and Odisha FC. Facing off in Game 33 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa), CFC edged past 2-1, rising to the fourth spot. Catch all the match highlights here.

The opening half saw eight initial attempts, including a couple of saves from CFC goalkeeper Vishal Kaith. Nevertheless, Germanpreet Singh fired CFC into the lead in the 22nd minute in a solo effort. Six more actions were followed, including a save from OFC keeper Kamaljit Singh, as CFC led at half-time.

The second half saw eight attacks, including three saves. However, Mirlan Murzaev doubled the lead in the 62nd, following an assist from Lallianzuala Chhangte. Ten more attempts were made thereon, including a saved penalty of CFC's Lukasz Gikiewicz in the 84th after Sebastian Thangmuansang fouled Vladimir Koman.

While another save came from Kamaljit in the process, Javi Hernández pulled one back for OFC in the 95th, which was nothing more than a consolation. Consequently, it was CFC that walked away with the three points.