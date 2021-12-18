ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 32): SC East Bengal stays winless, loses to NorthEast United 0-2

It was yet another heartbreak for SC East Bengal (SCEB). It lost Game 32 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) against NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Friday. While NEUFC rises to seventh, SCEB stays at the bottom. Catch all the match highlights above.

The opening half saw a total of ten attempts being made, including a couple of saves from NEUFC goalkeeper Mirshad Michu. Nevertheless, the efforts were not converted into goals, as the deadlock stayed in place at the half-time break. The second half saw seven initial attacks, including a save from SCEB keeper Arindam Bhattacharya.

In the 59th minute, Suhair Vadakkepeedika put NEUFC ahead with his right foot, thanks to Laldanmawia Ralte's assist. After another NEUFC attempt that saw Bhattacharya denying it, Flottmann doubled the lead with his header, following a free-kick assist by Imran Khan eight minutes later. Seven more efforts were made thereon, including three saves until the 91st minute when SCEB's Antonio Perosevic was shown a red card for violent conduct. After a couple of attacks, including a save from Bhattacharya again, the referee blew the full-time whistle.