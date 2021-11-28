ISL 2021-22: For KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic, it's just another game against BFC (WATCH)

Game 11 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) will be played between former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) and Kerala Blasters (KBFC) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday. The match would be heavily crucial for the latter, as it would be aiming for a win, having been winless in the opening two games.

Ahead of the match, KBFC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic has stated that he and his side would not be intimidated while facing a champion team like BFC, stating that it would be just another game for him. He also felt that it was customary to make mistakes initially during the season, giving the side ample time to rectify and set the pace for the remaining season.

"So actually, we saw in the first game that we were committing some mistakes that resulted, not in our favour. And then, in the second game, we try to solve that problem, not to repeat them. So actually, we wanted to have more stability with our defence line, we wanted to have more stability with shortening the space between the lines, and that's what we did in the second game," he reckoned. Watch his whole press conference above, along with Harmanjot Khabra.