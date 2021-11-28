ISL 2021-22: BFC's Marco Pezzaiuoli asserts KBFC is the strongest team it has faced so far (WATCH)

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 continues with its glorious football, with Game 11 being scheduled to take place between former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) and Kerala Blasters (KBFC) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday. A win will be crucial for KBFC, as it is winless in its two games so far.

Meanwhile, ahead of the clash, BFC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli has heaped praise on KBFC, calling it the most authoritarian side it has faced to date. On the other hand, he feels that his side needs to be sharp in duels and focus on principles with the ball. He also reckoned that his side deserved to win its last game against NorthEast United (NEUFC).

“I feel the second game was also good. After making an individual mistake in the first five minutes, the team returned strong, and we dominated the match. You can either see the glass empty or full. And, I see the glass as full because it’s not like we didn’t play well. We played better with the ball. We continued to create chances,” he added. Watch his entire press conference above.