ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 9): ATK Mohun Bagan rattles SC East Bengal 3-0 (WATCH)

Game 9 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw the much-hyped Kolkata Derby between arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal, played at Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Saturday. However, it was one-way traffic from the former, as ATKMB sealed the game within the first half, earning a 3-0 win.

The opening half saw an attack each before Roy Krishna put ATKMB ahead in the 11th minute, following a cross assist from Pritam Kotal. A couple of minutes later, Manvir Singh doubled the lead with a through ball assist from Joni Kauko. With SCEB still reeling from the shock, Liston Colaco tripled the lead in the 22nd minute from a steep angle, effectively scoring the winner and sealing the fate of the derby.

Seven more attempts followed, with ATKMB maintaining the lead at half-time. In the second half, 11 more chances were created. While both teams were active, it was ATKMB that dominated with possession and attempts. None of the sides managed to find the back of the net, thus sealing a convincing win for ATKMB while maintaining its 100% win record over SCEB in the ISL.