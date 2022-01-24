  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 53): ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC entertain but fail to score

    Jan 24, 2022, 4:02 PM IST
    Game 53 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) took place between ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) and Odisha FC (OFC) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday. It turned out to be an intensely-contested clash, with both sides settled for a goalless draw. You can watch all the match highlights above.

    There were 19 attacks registered in the opening half, with six saves being made, while four of them arrived from OFC goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh. However, none of the attempts was to any avail, as it stayed goalless at half-time. Twelve more efforts were made in the second half, with a couple of saves (one apiece) from both keepers.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 69) - FC Goa held by Bengaluru FC as Sunil Chhetri equals goal record

    Nonetheless, both sides put on a better defensive show in the final half, as both settled for a deserving 1-1 draw. While OFC is placed sixth on the points table, ATKMB is a place below, at seventh. OFC will be facing off against fourth-placed Hyderabad FC (HFC) on Thursday at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa), while ATKMB plays arch-rival SC East Bengal (SCEB) on Saturday in Fatorda.

