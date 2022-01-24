ISL 2021-22: The players were not fresh, a lot of points going against ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC draw

It was an unexpected close encounter between ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) and Odisha FC (OFC). Both teams settled for a closely-contested goalless draw in Game 53 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday. Following the game, ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando was visibly unhappy.

After the draw, Ferrando conjectured that the ATKMB players were not fresh, coming off a prolonged break following the COVID outbreak. However, he credited OFC for carrying its momentum and being untouched. Although he asserted that there were chances to score, the players could not give it all due to the risk of injuries, as was the case in training as well.

"Hugo [Boumous] can help with some details of the game. Of course, I miss all the players. Today, for example, was more chances with Colaco. It was difficult in the moments with quarantine, injuries, and many other points. All the players were hardworking on the pitch. They tried to do their best which is good," Ferrando stated during the post-match press conference. You can watch it entirely above.