ISL 2021-22: ATKMB has a lot of ambition, I'm happy to be here - Juan Ferrando on NEUFC win

Things are seemingly getting back on track for ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB). On Tuesday, in Game 37 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL), it managed to edge past NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) 3-1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa). Following the win, new club head coach Juan Ferrando was left delighted.

Speaking after the match, Ferrando hailed ATKMB's ambition, besides expressing his happiness to have joined the club. On being asked about his advice to the side, having taken up the role at the last moment, he said it was a brief chat with the boys about the tactics. He confirmed that nothing substantial was discussed due to lack of time.

"The first thing is that they have a good spirit to work together as a team. It is basic. Secondly, from my point of view, there are many details. In the future, we will see what happens with the players daily. It's difficult to work like all the time you have one game per week or maybe two games, and it makes it very difficult to work on tactical decisions," he said during the post-match press conference that you can watch above.