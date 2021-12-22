ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 37): ATK Mohun Bagan struggles past NorthEast United 3-2

It was finally a relief for ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) as it seemingly went back to its winning ways. In Game 37 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22, it defeated NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) 3-2 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Tuesday. You can catch all the match highlights above.

In the opening minute, a header from Suhair Vadakkepeedika put NEUFC ahead following a corner assist from Mathias Coureur. After 21 attacks thereon, including four saves, three of them coming from NEUFC goalkeeper Mirshad Michu, it was at the stroke of half-time when Liston Colaco headed in the equaliser from a Roy Krishna cross assist. After another piece of effort, it was 1-1 at half-time.

The subsequent half saw four attacks initially before Hugo Boumous put ATKMB in the lead at 52nd, thanks to Subhasish Bose's assist. After eight more attempts, including a save from Michu, ATKMB doubled the lead through Boumous's brace in the 75th, following a Joni Kauko through ball assist. After five more efforts that saw a save from ATKMB keeper Amrinder Singh, Mashoor Shereef pulled off a consolation for NEUFC in the 86th. Four more attacks thereon that saw a save each were to no avail, as ATKMB walked away with the three points.