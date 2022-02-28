ISL 2021-22: BFC has shown in the season how it plays football - Pezzaiuoli on ATKMB defeat

It was another underwhelming performance from former champion Bengaluru Fc (BFC) in Game 61 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) against ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB). BFC played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) and lost 0-2 on Sunday. Meanwhile, BFC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli has expressed his happiness at his side's playing this season, despite missing out on the semis.

Following the loss, Pezzaiuoli said that he was happy to see BFC giving a hard time to ATKMB. He rued the poor start to the season that made things difficult for BFC as the season progressed. He says that he keeps telling his side to remain positive and give it all and stay away from negative thoughts, even if things are not going the right way.

"I think we have good youngsters. I think that's very important. It is also important that the fans and the club have patience. Youngsters will make mistakes like today. Lara made great saves earlier, but today he made a mistake that led to the goal. But he saved two games. For us, that will happen, it is going up and down for youngsters, and it's just a part where they're learning, and they make the next step. It is imperative," Pezzaiuoli quoted during the post-match press conference.