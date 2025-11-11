What are Hidden Dangers of Ammonium Nitrate as 350 kg Seized in Faridabad | Delhi Red Fort Blast

On 9th November 2025, the Jammu & Kashmir Police recovered 350 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, an odourless, white crystalline chemical used in fertilizers and explosives—from Faridabad near Delhi. The seizure followed the arrests of two doctors from Jammu and Kashmir with suspected terror links, raising serious security concerns in the National Capital Region. Ammonium nitrate, a common agricultural fertilizer, doubles as a powerful industrial explosive when mixed with fuel oils. While itself non-flammable, it can cause catastrophic explosions if mishandled or exposed to fire—a fact tragically demonstrated by the 2020 Beirut blast that killed over 200 people. This video explains what ammonium nitrate is, why it is so dangerous, its history in deadly industrial accidents worldwide, and why strict monitoring is crucial in India. Watch.

