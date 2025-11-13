India Needs a Fusion Cell to Counter Propaganda Effectively: Soumya Awasthi EXCL

Join Soumya Awasthi, fellow at ORF’s Center for Security, Strategy & Technology, as she breaks down how technology is transforming radicalization and funding, from social media to online gaming. Also, find out why India must move beyond fragmented efforts and create a fusion cell — a powerful, coordinated team across ministries — to counter misinformation, digital terror financing, and propaganda effectively.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source