India Needs a Fusion Cell to Counter Propaganda Effectively: Soumya Awasthi EXCL
Join Soumya Awasthi, fellow at ORF’s Center for Security, Strategy & Technology, as she breaks down how technology is transforming radicalization and funding, from social media to online gaming. Also, find out why India must move beyond fragmented efforts and create a fusion cell — a powerful, coordinated team across ministries — to counter misinformation, digital terror financing, and propaganda effectively.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:43
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing