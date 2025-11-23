Wing Commander Namansh Syal's Mortal Remains Brought to Sulur Air Base, Coimbatore
The mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who tragically died in the LCA Tejas crash at the Dubai Air Show, have been accorded a solemn return to India at Sulur Air Base in Coimbatore. The base served as the final homecoming venue, honoring his sacrifice and legacy in the Indian Air Force.
