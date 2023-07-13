Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem

    PM Modi will also hold talks with President Emmanuel Macron to take forward cooperation in a range of key areas, including defence, space, trade and investment. PM Modi is also scheduled to travel to Abu Dhabi after his visit to France.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Paris on Thursday (July 13) on a two-day visit during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with President Emmanuel Macron and join him for the French National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

    PM Modi was welcomed by French PM Elisabeth Borne in Paris. Ahead of his departure, PM Modi expressed confidence that his visit will provide a new impetus to the bilateral strategic partnership.

