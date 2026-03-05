MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

Nepal Votes For New Government After Gen-Z Protests

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Mar 05 2026, 04:10 PM IST
Share this Video

Voting is underway across Nepal as citizens head to polling centres to elect a new government following months of Gen-Z-led protests demanding political reforms and better governance. Locals say they hope the new leadership will prioritise development, economic stability and improve the everyday lives of people across the country.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

Nepal Votes For New Government After Gen-Z Protests | Nepal General Elections 2026
Now Playing
Nepal Votes For New Government After Gen-Z Protests | Nepal General Elections 2026
US Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship in Indian Ocean | Pentagon Releases Strike Footage
Now Playing
US Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship in Indian Ocean | Pentagon Releases Strike Footage
'They Crushed Women, Silenced a Nation…' Elnaaz Norouzi’s Explosive Attack on Iran Regime Amid War
Now Playing
'They Crushed Women, Silenced a Nation…' Elnaaz Norouzi’s Explosive Attack on Iran Regime Amid War
Finland President Alexander Stubb Arrives in India | Guard of Honour at Air Force Station
Now Playing
Finland President Alexander Stubb Arrives in India | Guard of Honour at Air Force Station
Watch: Interceptors Light Up Lebanon During Escalating Israel Conflict
Now Playing
Watch: Interceptors Light Up Lebanon During Escalating Israel Conflict
IRAN REGIME CHANGE PROTEST in New York | ‘Long Way To Go’ After Khamenei’s Death
Now Playing
IRAN REGIME CHANGE PROTEST in New York | ‘Long Way To Go’ After Khamenei’s Death
Geopolitical Storm Leaves Greenlanders Isolated, Hanging by Telecom Thread
Now Playing
Geopolitical Storm Leaves Greenlanders Isolated, Hanging by Telecom Thread
Israeli Eyewitness Describes ‘Horrific’ Iran Missile Attacks
Now Playing
Israeli Eyewitness Describes ‘Horrific’ Iran Missile Attacks
‘US Not Currently Postured For Ground Forces But…’: Rubio Reveals America’s Iran Mission
Now Playing
‘US Not Currently Postured For Ground Forces But…’: Rubio Reveals America’s Iran Mission
US–Iran War Update: Pentagon Briefing on Military Operation
Now Playing
US–Iran War Update: Pentagon Briefing on Military Operation

Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Reception | First Look
03:17
Now Playing
Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Reception | First Look
Top 20 Bollywood Holi Songs to Blast Colourful Festival | Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika & More
97:49
Now Playing
Top 20 Bollywood Holi Songs to Blast Colourful Festival | Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika & More
Top 20 Bollywood Holi Songs to Blast Colourful Festival | Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika & More
03:30
Now Playing
Top 20 Bollywood Holi Songs to Blast Colourful Festival | Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika & More
Vijay Deverakonda’s Emotional Sangeet Ceremony With Rashmika | First Glimpse
03:30
Now Playing
Vijay Deverakonda’s Emotional Sangeet Ceremony With Rashmika | First Glimpse

News

Nepal Votes For New Government After Gen-Z Protests | Nepal General Elections 2026
03:55
Now Playing
Nepal Votes For New Government After Gen-Z Protests | Nepal General Elections 2026
Nepal General Elections 2026 Preparations | Kathmandu Counting Centre & Churaman Khadka Insights
03:11
Now Playing
Nepal General Elections 2026 Preparations | Kathmandu Counting Centre & Churaman Khadka Insights
US Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship in Indian Ocean | Pentagon Releases Strike Footage
03:13
Now Playing
US Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship in Indian Ocean | Pentagon Releases Strike Footage

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
02:50
Now Playing
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project

Lifestyle

Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?