EXCL | 'The Act Was Rushed': Sr. Journo Slams Centre on Waqf Amendment Act | SC Stays Key Provisions

The Supreme Court has stayed key provisions of the controversial Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, sparking fresh debates on secularism in India. In this video, a senior journalist Satish Misra fiercely responds to the Central Government’s stance, emphasizing that 'Constitution defines us as a secular polity.' He also said that the amendment act was rushed in Parliament. Watch the detailed interview on how the judiciary balances minority rights and state regulation.

