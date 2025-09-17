EXCL | 'The Act Was Rushed': Sr. Journo Slams Centre on Waqf Amendment Act | SC Stays Key Provisions
The Supreme Court has stayed key provisions of the controversial Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, sparking fresh debates on secularism in India. In this video, a senior journalist Satish Misra fiercely responds to the Central Government’s stance, emphasizing that 'Constitution defines us as a secular polity.' He also said that the amendment act was rushed in Parliament. Watch the detailed interview on how the judiciary balances minority rights and state regulation.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
09:48
Now Playing
News
15:41
Now Playing
03:28
Now Playing
Sports
03:11
Now Playing