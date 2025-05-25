Ayodhya: Virat Kohli & Anushka Offer Prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, visited Ayodhya’s Hanuman Garhi temple to offer prayers, seeking blessings ahead of RCB’s final IPL 2025 league match against LSG on May 27. The couple also visited the Ram Mandir during their spiritual trip. Their visit follows Kohli’s recent retirement from Test cricket and reflects their continued spiritual engagements.