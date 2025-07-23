Why Viral Video of Office Staff Dancing for Foreign Guest Fueling Controversy in India?
A viral video showing office staff dancing energetically to welcome a foreign guest has ignited a nationwide debate on professionalism in Indian workplaces. While some praise the warm, inclusive gesture reflecting Indian hospitality, others question if such displays cross the line during official visits. What does this say about workplace culture and expectations in India today? Watch to explore the differing viewpoints and join the conversation.
