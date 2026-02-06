Janakpuri Tragedy: Kamal Found Dead With Bike in Pit! DJB Negligence Or Something Else?

In a tragic Janakpuri incident, 25-year-old Kamal Dhyani died after falling into a deep pit dug for Delhi Jal Board work, and his motorcycle was found next to him hours later. His family and friends have alleged civic negligence and police apathy, claiming they searched all night and were told to wait to file a complaint. The Delhi government has ordered a probe as questions mount over cleanup, barricading, and safety standards on under-construction roads. Was this a preventable tragedy? Watch till the end.

