MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

150 Years of Vande Mataram

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jan 30 2026, 12:06 PM IST
Share this Video

As India marks 150 years of Vande Mataram, this powerful rendition by the Indian Armed Forces at the Beating Retreat 2026 ceremony stands out as a moment of deep national pride.Shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X, the performance beautifully blends tradition, discipline, and emotion, underscoring the enduring legacy of the national song that inspired India’s freedom movement.Held in New Delhi as the concluding event of the Republic Day 2026 celebrations, Beating Retreat once again showcased the unmatched precision and spirit of our military bands — with Vande Mataram taking centre stage in this historic year.🇮🇳 A salute to the nation.🇮🇳 A tribute to 150 glorious years.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

150 Years of Vande Mataram | Special Rendition at Beating Retreat 2026 | Shared by PM Modi
Now Playing
150 Years of Vande Mataram | Special Rendition at Beating Retreat 2026 | Shared by PM Modi
Baramati Plane Crash Breaking: Pilots Shambhavi Pathak, Sumit Kapoor Among Five
Now Playing
Baramati Plane Crash Breaking: Pilots Shambhavi Pathak, Sumit Kapoor Among Five
Drone View: Manali Turns Into Snow Paradise
Now Playing
Drone View: Manali Turns Into Snow Paradise
Baramati | Pawar Sons Thank NCP Workers During Ajit’s Last Rites
Now Playing
Baramati | Pawar Sons Thank NCP Workers During Ajit’s Last Rites
Baramati Pays Final Farewell to Dy CM Ajit Pawar | Drone View
Now Playing
Baramati Pays Final Farewell to Dy CM Ajit Pawar | Drone View
Ajit Pawar Demise: Eknath Shinde BLASTS Mamata Banerjee Over Her Remark
Now Playing
Ajit Pawar Demise: Eknath Shinde BLASTS Mamata Banerjee Over Her Remark
Ajit Pawar: Maharashtra Powerhouse and His Political Journey
Now Playing
Ajit Pawar: Maharashtra Powerhouse and His Political Journey
Big Breaking: Ajit Pawar Plane Crash In Baramati | Deputy CM Onboard, No Survivors
Now Playing
Big Breaking: Ajit Pawar Plane Crash In Baramati | Deputy CM Onboard, No Survivors
Uttarakhand Cabinet Pays Tribute to Ajit Pawar, Observes Silence
Now Playing
Uttarakhand Cabinet Pays Tribute to Ajit Pawar, Observes Silence
Ajit Pawar Demise | Sharad Pawar, Pratibha Pawar Arrive in Baramati
Now Playing
Ajit Pawar Demise | Sharad Pawar, Pratibha Pawar Arrive in Baramati

Entertainment

Arijit Singh to Step Into POLITICS and Launch His Own Party!
03:29
Now Playing
Arijit Singh to Step Into POLITICS and Launch His Own Party!
Arijit Singh’s Retirement Shocks Music Lovers — But Why It Happened? Here’s What Fans Say
03:35
Now Playing
Arijit Singh’s Retirement Shocks Music Lovers — But Why It Happened? Here’s What Fans Say
Arijit Singh Retires | 20 Iconic Songs That Made Him India’s Singing Superstar
03:29
Now Playing
Arijit Singh Retires | 20 Iconic Songs That Made Him India’s Singing Superstar
Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Riteish Deshmukh Explodes Anushree | Bhaucha Dhakka Episode
03:21
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Riteish Deshmukh Explodes Anushree | Bhaucha Dhakka Episode

News

150 Years of Vande Mataram | Special Rendition at Beating Retreat 2026 | Shared by PM Modi
03:45
Now Playing
150 Years of Vande Mataram | Special Rendition at Beating Retreat 2026 | Shared by PM Modi
Baramati Plane Crash Breaking: Pilots Shambhavi Pathak, Sumit Kapoor Among Five
11:28
Now Playing
Baramati Plane Crash Breaking: Pilots Shambhavi Pathak, Sumit Kapoor Among Five
Drone View: Manali Turns Into Snow Paradise
01:06
Now Playing
Drone View: Manali Turns Into Snow Paradise

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
02:50
Now Playing
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project

Lifestyle

Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?