150 Years of Vande Mataram | Special Rendition at Beating Retreat 2026 | Shared by PM Modi

As India marks 150 years of Vande Mataram, this powerful rendition by the Indian Armed Forces at the Beating Retreat 2026 ceremony stands out as a moment of deep national pride.Shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X, the performance beautifully blends tradition, discipline, and emotion, underscoring the enduring legacy of the national song that inspired India’s freedom movement.Held in New Delhi as the concluding event of the Republic Day 2026 celebrations, Beating Retreat once again showcased the unmatched precision and spirit of our military bands — with Vande Mataram taking centre stage in this historic year.🇮🇳 A salute to the nation.🇮🇳 A tribute to 150 glorious years.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source