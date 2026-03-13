Projectiles Caught on Cam As Israel’s Fresh Strikes Hit Beirut
Fresh Israeli airstrikes pounded Beirut and nearby Baabda on March 12 as Israel launched a new wave of attacks targeting Iran-backed Hezbollah positions. Dramatic visuals captured projectiles streaking across the night sky. The escalation follows Hezbollah’s retaliation after the killing of Iran’s supreme leader during the US-Israel war with Iran.
