Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Visits Pushkar Brahma Temple in Ajmer
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made a spiritual trip to Pushkar, Ajmer, where he visited the famed Brahma Temple to offer prayers. Reports say he prayed for the protection of Joshimath, a region grappling with geological instability, and sought divine blessings for his state’s well-being.
