UP Election 2022: Citizens in Mathura fume after finding names missing in voter’s list

For some, it didn’t go as anticipated. Hoping to vote, many didn’t find their names in the list, even though they had voted from the regular polling booths in 2017. According to the residents at Champa Agarwal Inter College in Mathura their names didn’t feature in the list and hence couldn’t cast their vote.

While some citizens were disappointed to not find their names in the voter's list at booths from where they have always voted, others are so angry that they have decided to never vote.

Samajwadi Party- Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance candidate Devendra Agarwal reached the spot and heard the voters’ complaints. However, Tahsildar Sadar refused to comment.