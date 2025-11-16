Caught on Cam: Unseen Red Fort Blast Footage Shocks Delhi
New unseen footage from the Red Fort terror attack on 10 November 2025 shows the exact moment a car exploded, killing eight people and triggering chaos on the streets of Old Delhi. The visuals reveal a sudden fireball, scattered crowds and the intensity of the blast that shook the capital.
