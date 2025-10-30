Tuhin Sinha’s EXPLOSIVE Take on Bihar's 'Jungle Raj': 'Many Qualified People Left to Never Return'
BJP spokesperson Tuhin Sinha shares his personal memories of Bihar’s Jungle Raj era — a time he says drove away countless educated and qualified people who never came back. In this sharp commentary, Sinha explains how fear and crime shaped Bihar’s reputation. Watch this exclusive conversation. Watch full interview: https://youtu.be/pZVS1MytWsw?si=_e1Fll0dlKAcXPuy
