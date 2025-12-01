The Great Khali Praises BJO Leadership in Maharashtra
Wrestler-turned-BJP leader The Great Khali lauded the public’s enthusiasm while campaigning in Nagpur for a BJP candidate. He said people were showing immense love because the BJP government has delivered strongly. Khali praised central leadership for taking thoughtful decisions aimed at the nation’s progress, calling the atmosphere 'very positive and energetic.'
