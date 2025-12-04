Shashi Tharoor Reacts Cautiously on Rahul’s Allegation on Govt Over Putin Visit
In Delhi, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reacted cautiously to Rahul Gandhi’s claim that the government discourages Opposition meetings with foreign dignitaries. Tharoor refrained from taking a clear stand but insisted the Centre must answer and clarify its approach amid Putin’s high-profile India visit.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
News
04:27
Now Playing
03:07
Now Playing
Sports
03:11
Now Playing