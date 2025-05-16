Operation Sindoor | Tharoor Responds to Congress' ‘Lakshman Rekha’ Jibe: 'I Spoke as an Indian!'
Reacting to Congress’ ‘Lakshman Rekha’ comment on Operation Sindoor, Shashi Tharoor said, 'At this time, at a time of conflict, I spoke as an Indian. I never pretended to speak for anyone else. I made it very clear that I am expressing my personal views. It was really a contribution to the national discourse.' Tharoor added he saw only media reports and received no communication from the party.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
05:08
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:14
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing