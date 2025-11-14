Shashi Tharoor's First Reaction on Congress' Bihar Results, 'Unfortunately, Not Unusual…'
Reacting to the Bihar Election results, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the outcome was 'unfortunately, not unusual,' alleging that a transfer of ₹10,000 to women’s accounts just before the model code of conduct tilted the result in favour of the incumbent government. He expressed concern over the impact of such tactics on elections.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:31
Now Playing
03:43
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing