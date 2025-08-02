Shashi Tharoor Dodges Question on Rahul Gandhi Backing Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Remark

Amidst the political storm ignited by Rahul Gandhi endorsing US President Donald Trump’s 'dead economy' remark about India, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor offers a measured response. While choosing not to comment on his party leader’s statements, Tharoor stresses the importance of sustaining India’s strategic and economic partnership with the US, a major export destination worth $90 billion. He urges support for Indian negotiators to secure a fair deal and urges the need to diversify export markets globally to mitigate any risks posed by US tariffs.