    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    The woman remains missing after being caught in flash floods while crossing a floodgate in Bhadradri Kothagudem during heavy rains in Telangana. Disturbing video footage captures the perilous moment when she was swept away by the strong current, prompting a warning and heroic efforts by others to protect her.

    Telangana state witnessed heavy rains and flash floods, leaving a woman missing after she was swept away while crossing a floodgate in Bhadradri Kothagudem. Video footage captured the terrifying incident, showing a group of women trying to navigate the furious waters, with one woman in green getting caught in the strong current. Fortunately, several men rushed to protect her, but she remains unaccounted for.

    The Meteorological Department had issued a high alert for Telangana from 25 to 27 July due to the heavy downpour, and it is predicted to continue for two more days. Nizamabad experienced a record-breaking 46cm of rain in just eight hours, with continuous rainfall persisting.

    At 8:00 pm, the water level in Godavari surged to 47.3 feet and may rise further, while the Bhadrachalam Canal reached the second warning level at 48.1 feet. In a separate incident, approximately 42 tourists are reportedly trapped in a dense forest in Telangana's Murugu county while visiting the state's highest waterfall, Mudialla Dhara.

    Returning mountaineers were unable to cross on foot due to high water and impassable streams. The rescue team, including local government and police officials, is actively working to ensure their safe rescue. The situation remains critical as authorities respond to the ongoing challenges posed by the heavy rains and flooding.

