Tejas Dubai Crash: 'Don't Think Error of Judgment,' Says Retd. Captain Shyam Kumar

Retd. Captain Shyam Kumar, Defence & Flight Safety Expert, shares his expert analysis on the tragic crash of the LCA Tejas MK 1A during the Dubai Air Show 2025. He highlights that the pilot performs highly challenging maneuvers to impress potential international buyers, showcasing India’s aerospace advancements. The expert firmly states that he does not think an error of judgment by pilot.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source