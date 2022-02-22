Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election 2022: Celebrations erupt at DMK HQ in Chennai

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) workers have kick-started celebrations after witnessing a massive victory in the Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022. Party workers burst firecrackers outside the headquarters in Chennai, as counting across 21 corporations revealed a landslide win, including Salem and Coimbatore, which are usually AIADMK strongholds.

DMK workers were also seen holding placards of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at the party headquarters in Chennai amidst celebrations across the state.

Voting was held on Saturday to pick representatives in over 12,500 wards across 21 corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats.

The final voter turnout was recorded at 60.7 per cent. Karur saw the maximum number of votes being cast, among the corporations, with 75.84 per cent coming out to vote. State capital Chennai recorded the lowest turnout at 43.59 per cent, followed by Chengalpet at 49.98 per cent.

The Election Commission has announced that as many as 1700 state-owned Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited or TASMAC liquor shops shall remain closed on counting day.

The Tamil Nadu urban local body elections were held after a gap of over ten years. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam had secured a majority in both the rural and urban local body polls in 2011. The major political parties in the fray this time include the ruling DMK, the opposition AIADMK, BJP, Congress, Makkal Needhi Maiam, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazagam, Naam Tamilar Katchi and Pattali Makkal Katchi.

