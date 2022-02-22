Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election 2022: Celebrations erupt at DMK HQ in Chennai

    Feb 22, 2022, 4:26 PM IST

    Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) workers have kick-started celebrations after witnessing a massive victory in the Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022. Party workers burst firecrackers outside the headquarters in Chennai, as counting across 21 corporations revealed a landslide win, including Salem and Coimbatore, which are usually AIADMK strongholds.

    DMK workers were also seen holding placards of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at the party headquarters in Chennai amidst celebrations across the state.

    Also Read: Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022 results live updates

    Voting was held on Saturday to pick representatives in over 12,500 wards across 21 corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats. 

    The final voter turnout was recorded at 60.7 per cent. Karur saw the maximum number of votes being cast, among the corporations, with 75.84 per cent coming out to vote. State capital Chennai recorded the lowest turnout at 43.59 per cent, followed by Chengalpet at 49.98 per cent.

    The Election Commission has announced that as many as 1700 state-owned Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited or TASMAC liquor shops shall remain closed on counting day.

    The Tamil Nadu urban local body elections were held after a gap of over ten years. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam had secured a majority in both the rural and urban local body polls in 2011. The major political parties in the fray this time include the ruling DMK, the opposition AIADMK, BJP, Congress, Makkal Needhi Maiam, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazagam, Naam Tamilar Katchi and Pattali Makkal Katchi. 

    Also Read: Tamil Nadu Urban Local body election 2022: How to check results and voteshare in your ward?

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs OFC: Odisha is trying to keep up the mood - Kino Garcia on Bengaluru defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha is trying to keep up the mood - Kino Garcia on Bengaluru defeat

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs OFC: It's essential for Bengaluru to still be in the race - Marco Pezzaiuoli on Odisha win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's essential for Bengaluru to still be in the race - Marco Pezzaiuoli on Odisha win

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 97): Bengaluru surpasses Odisha 2-1 to stay alive for semis-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 97): Bengaluru surpasses Odisha 2-1 to stay alive for semis

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022 results keys missing in counting centres

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022 results: Curious case of the missing keys

    up election 2022 Azamgarh 9 dead after having liquor sold at shop of SP candidate Ramakant Yadav's nephew

    Azamgarh: 9 dead after having liquor sold at 'theka' owned by SP candidate Ramakant Yadav's nephew

    Video Top Stories

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Must See

    Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election 2022: Celebrations erupt at DMK headquarters in Chennai
    India News

    Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election 2022: Celebrations erupt at DMK HQ in Chennai

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022 results keys missing in counting centres
    India News

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022 results: Curious case of the missing keys

    up election 2022 Azamgarh 9 dead after having liquor sold at shop of SP candidate Ramakant Yadav's nephew
    India News

    Azamgarh: 9 dead after having liquor sold at 'theka' owned by SP candidate Ramakant Yadav's nephew