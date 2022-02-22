Tamil Nadu Urban Local body election 2022: How to check results and voteshare in your ward?

Wondering which candidate has won in your ward? Here's a guide to accessing the 2022 urban local body election result.

The verdict in the 2022 Tamil Nadu urban local elections is fast unravelling. The elections, which were held on 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, 490 town panchayats, and 649 urban local bodies in the state, are currently showing a swing in the favour of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Step 1: Access the Tamil Nadu state election commission website (https://tnsec.tn.nic.in/)

Step 2: Click on the section named 'Urban Local Government Ordinary Election Results - 2022'

Step 3: A page where results from all districts are displayed opens. Here you have two options.

One, you can select your district from the listing given in the left-hand corner of the page. Now, if you have selected Chennai, a party-wise breakup of results is reflected. Clicking on the party name will give you a breakup of corporation wards and municipal wards where the selected party's candidates have either won or are leading is reflected.

Two, you can directly click on the list of parties given on the page (step 3) to access the list of the corporation and municipal wards where the selected party's candidates have either won or are leading.

Step 4: In case you want to see the vote share of each party in the corporation and municipal ward level, go back to step three and select the 'Chart' option on the top right corner.

The state election commission is providing detailed results of the 2022 Tamil Nadu urban local elections.

