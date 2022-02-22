Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022 results live: Counting of votes underway
Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022 results live: Counting of votes underway

Feb 22, 2022, 6:08 AM IST

Tamil Nadu urban local body election results live updates: Counting of votes to start at 8am
8:12 AM IST

When EC fact-checked state BJP chief

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai was fact-checked by the Election Commission on Monday when he cast aspersions on the voting for the 2022 urban local body elections.

Taking to Twitter, Annamalai had posted tagging the Election Commission of India: "With the DMK govt claiming, the just concluded local body polls went without a hitch, this video compilation will show the extent of malpractices and abuse of power that TN has seen on the day of voting! Hoping that the Election Commission of India will not close its eyes on the counting day (22nd February)"

Along with the post, the BJP state chief also shared video clips of alleged malpractices being undertaken on voting day at Tiruvarur, Chennai and Pudukottai. 

The Election Commission of India responded on Twitter. Here's what it had to say

7:43 AM IST

Fireworks banned, TASMAC outlets shut

Fireworks have been banned within 100 meters of the counting centres.

Overall, around 1.13 lakh police personnel have been deployed across the state. 

The state election commission also ordered the closure of TASMAC stores within 5 km of polling stations. As a result, a total of 1,700 TASMAC stores in Tamil Nadu have been closed.

7:26 AM IST

11,799 surveillance cameras installed

A three-tier security has been provided at the counting centers comprising of armed forces, Tamil Nadu special police and local police personnel. According to reports, around 7000 personnel have been deployed in Chennai alone.

11,799 surveillance cameras are installed and monitored at the counting centers. Patrol vehicles equipped with surveillance cameras have been parked near the centers.
 

7:23 AM IST

Here's how the counting will progress

According to the state election commission, party candidates and counting agents were told to reach the area by 7 am. 

Mobile phones are not allowed inside the counting centres. Thereafter, the strong room where the EVMs were stored on Saturday. The room will be opened in the presence of candidates. 

The EVMs shall be brought to the counting tables by 8:30 am after the p[ostal ballots are counted. The results will be announced through loudspeakers after the counting process for a ward gets completed.

7:17 AM IST

Counting of votes to start at 8am

Counting of votes for elections to the Tamil Nadu urban and local bodies will be undertaken on Tuesday. The votes will be counted at 268 centres across the state. On Saturday, polling was held in over 12,500 wards across 21 corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats. 

The Tamil Nadu urban local body elections were held after a gap of over a decade. In the last election to urban and rural bodies held in 2011, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam had emerged victorious. 

The political parties who are in the fray in 2022 include the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the opposition AIADMK, BJP, Congress, Makkal Needhi Maiam, Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam, Naam Tamilar Katchi and Pattali Makkal Katchi. 

Counting of votes for the urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu is underway on Tuesday. The counting of votes is being undertaken at 268 centres across the state.

