Asianet News Rewind | TN Seshan’s Answer on Who the Election Commission Is Really Answerable To

T.N. Seshan was appointed the 10th Chief Election Commissioner of India on December 12, 1990, serving till December 11, 1996. Known as the fearless reformer, he introduced game-changing initiatives like voter ID cards, the Model Code of Conduct, and strict limits on poll expenses. In this archived video, Seshan candidly reveals who the Election Commission of India (ECI) is answerable to, amidst the controversies he faced while enforcing free and fair elections. Watch.