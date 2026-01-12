MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

J&K: Suspected Pakistani Drones Spotted Along LoC, Locals Confirm Sightings

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jan 12 2026, 05:06 PM IST
Share this Video

Security forces in Jammu & Kashmir were placed on high alert on Sunday evening after multiple suspected Pakistani drones were seen hovering over areas along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB), according to officials and local eyewitnesses. Sightings were confirmed near Samba, Rajouri and Poonch districts, prompting ground search operations by Army and police to investigate possible cross-border activity.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

J&K: Suspected Pakistani Drones Spotted Along LoC, Locals Confirm Sightings
Now Playing
J&K: Suspected Pakistani Drones Spotted Along LoC, Locals Confirm Sightings
Ayodhya: Kashmiri Man Attempts to Pray Namaaz at Ram Mandir | Massive Outrage
Now Playing
Ayodhya: Kashmiri Man Attempts to Pray Namaaz at Ram Mandir | Massive Outrage
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Lands in Ahmedabad for First India Visit
Now Playing
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Lands in Ahmedabad for First India Visit
Karan Adani Praises PM Modi at Vibrant Gujarat
Now Playing
Karan Adani Praises PM Modi at Vibrant Gujarat
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: 'I Trust Team India,' Say Confident Fans
Now Playing
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: 'I Trust Team India,' Say Confident Fans
UP CM Yogi Pays Condolences to Advocate V.K. Shahi’s Family
Now Playing
UP CM Yogi Pays Condolences to Advocate V.K. Shahi’s Family
Masood Azhar’s Shocking Claim: 'Over 1,000 People Ready to Sacrifice Against India'
Now Playing
Masood Azhar’s Shocking Claim: 'Over 1,000 People Ready to Sacrifice Against India'
NMC Polls: Owaisi Attacks Mahagathbandhan, PM Modi Over Waqf Bill & Delhi Riots
Now Playing
NMC Polls: Owaisi Attacks Mahagathbandhan, PM Modi Over Waqf Bill & Delhi Riots
Digital Arrest Scam | NRI Couple Duped of ₹14 Crore
Now Playing
Digital Arrest Scam | NRI Couple Duped of ₹14 Crore
PM Modi Attends Somnath Swabhiman Parv in Gujarat | WATCH
Now Playing
PM Modi Attends Somnath Swabhiman Parv in Gujarat | WATCH

Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan Turns 52: Yacht Birthday Bash With Saba Azad & Sussanne Goes Viral
03:19
Now Playing
Hrithik Roshan Turns 52: Yacht Birthday Bash With Saba Azad & Sussanne Goes Viral
Diljit Dosanjh’s Top 20 Party Songs For Weekend Fun
03:38
Now Playing
Diljit Dosanjh’s Top 20 Party Songs For Weekend Fun
The Raja Saab Movie Review: Prabhas’ Horror-Fantasy Gamble Divides Fans
03:35
Now Playing
The Raja Saab Movie Review: Prabhas’ Horror-Fantasy Gamble Divides Fans
Stranger Things' New Episode Coming on Jan 7? ‘Conformity Gate’ Theory Explodes
03:35
Now Playing
Stranger Things' New Episode Coming on Jan 7? ‘Conformity Gate’ Theory Explodes

News

J&K: Suspected Pakistani Drones Spotted Along LoC, Locals Confirm Sightings
07:25
Now Playing
J&K: Suspected Pakistani Drones Spotted Along LoC, Locals Confirm Sightings
Ayodhya: Kashmiri Man Attempts to Pray Namaaz at Ram Mandir | Massive Outrage
03:16
Now Playing
Ayodhya: Kashmiri Man Attempts to Pray Namaaz at Ram Mandir | Massive Outrage
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Lands in Ahmedabad for First India Visit
05:26
Now Playing
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Lands in Ahmedabad for First India Visit

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
02:50
Now Playing
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project

Lifestyle

Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?