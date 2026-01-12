J&K: Suspected Pakistani Drones Spotted Along LoC, Locals Confirm Sightings

Security forces in Jammu & Kashmir were placed on high alert on Sunday evening after multiple suspected Pakistani drones were seen hovering over areas along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB), according to officials and local eyewitnesses. Sightings were confirmed near Samba, Rajouri and Poonch districts, prompting ground search operations by Army and police to investigate possible cross-border activity.

