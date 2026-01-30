4 SmackDown Endings That Might Change Royal Rumble 2026 Forever
WWE SmackDown is heading into Royal Rumble 2026 on a high-octane note, with several explosive scenarios that could change the landscape before WWE’s biggest January event. From championship rivalries to surprise title upsets and emotional farewell moments, this week’s SmackDown might deliver moments fans won’t forget.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:35
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing