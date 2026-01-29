Arijit Singh to Step Into POLITICS and Launch His Own Party!
Bollywood’s beloved singer Arijit Singh stunned fans by announcing his retirement from playback singing and signaling a shift toward politics. Reports say he’s planning to form his own political party, potentially rooted in grassroots work from his hometown in West Bengal, though he may not contest the 2026 elections immediately.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:35
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing