Arijit Singh’s Retirement Shocks Music Lovers — But Why It Happened? Here’s What Fans Say

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jan 28 2026, 01:00 PM IST
Arijit Singh’s announcement that he won’t take any new Bollywood playback singing assignments has left fans stunned worldwide. While he reassures that he’s not quitting music entirely, listeners are debating why the voice of a generation chose to step back — with many explanations emerging from his own words and fan reactions online.

