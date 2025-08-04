How Supreme Court Bashed Rahul Gandhi Over China Remarks?
The Supreme Court strongly reprimanded Rahul Gandhi for his claims about Chinese occupation of Indian territory and comments on the Indian Army during the 2020 India-China clash. The apex court questioned his sources, stating, 'If you were a true Indian, you would not say all this.' While granting interim relief by staying a defamation case, the court emphasized responsible speech, urging Gandhi to raise such issues in Parliament, not on social media.
