Snow-Covered Kashmir: Special Katra–Srinagar Train Runs Through Banihal | Visuals

Snow-Covered Kashmir: Special Katra–Srinagar Train Runs Through Banihal

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jan 31 2026, 08:02 PM IST
Northern Railways operated a special Katra–Srinagar train offering breathtaking snow-covered views as it passed through Banihal in Jammu & Kashmir. The visuals showcase Kashmir’s winter beauty, with snow-laden mountains, tunnels, and scenic railway tracks.Watch stunning on-ground visuals of the train journey through snow-clad landscapes, highlighting connectivity and winter rail operations in the region.

