Manjinder Singh Sirsa Leads Cleanliness Drive at Hathi Ghat Ahead of Chhath Puja
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa joined a large-scale cleanliness drive organised by the Delhi Government ahead of the Chhath Puja festivities on October 27–28. The minister, along with officials and volunteers, took part in cleaning activities at Hathi Ghat near ITO to ensure safe and hygienic celebrations.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Entertainment
03:32
Now Playing
03:32
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing