'Our Water, Our Right': DK Shivakumar Welcomes SC Stand on Cauvery Dispute
The Supreme Court refused to entertain Tamil Nadu’s plea opposing Karnataka’s Mekedatu dam plan, saying expert bodies are already assessing the matter. Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar called the decision 'justice', asserting the Cauvery water is Karnataka’s right while assuring Tamil Nadu will receive its due share as per future orders.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:31
Now Playing
03:43
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing