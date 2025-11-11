'Sanatanis Will Have to Unite Now…' Dhirendra Shastri Roars After Delhi Red Fort Blast
Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri reacted strongly to the Red Fort blast, calling it 'condemnable and inhuman.' He urged unity among Sanatanis to counter extremist ideologies, expressing deep condolences to the victims’ families. Shastri added that unless India stands united, their spiritual marches will continue nationwide.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
News
04:13
Now Playing
03:16
Now Playing
Sports
03:11
Now Playing