Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Leads ‘Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra’ in Palwal, Haryana
Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri led the ‘Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra’ in Palwal, Haryana, drawing large crowds of devotees. The spiritual march focused on unity and preservation of Sanatan values. Police ensured tight security as thousands joined chanting slogans and waving saffron flags.
