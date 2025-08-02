Shashi Tharoor on India’s Overburdened Judicial System | 'Scorpion Sitting on Shivling' Remark
The Supreme Court has indicated that the defamation case against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor over his 2018 'scorpion sitting on a Shivling' remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be brought to a close. Speaking on this, Tharoor clarified that he was quoting a published article from 2011 and not targeting anyone personally. The BJP leader who filed the case was urged to reconsider pursuing what the court sees as a politically motivated and frivolous case. Watch Tharoor's response.
