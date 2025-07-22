MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation

Shashi Tharoor’s TIME UP in Congress? Kerala Congress Rift Exposes Deep Divides

Heena Sharma
Published : Jul 22 2025, 07:00 PM IST
The simmering conflict between Shashi Tharoor and the Kerala Congress leadership has erupted into a full-blown crisis, raising the question: Is his time in the party running out? After openly supporting the central government’s national security policies and clashing with senior leaders like K Muraleedharan, Tharoor faces isolation and calls to quit from his own state unit. In this video, we unpack the reasons behind the widening rift and Tharoor’s 'nation first' stance.

