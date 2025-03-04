Shahzadi Khan: What's the Story of Indian Woman Executed in Abu Dhabi? | Asianet Newsable

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 4, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

Shahzadi Khan, a 33-year-old Indian caregiver from Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, was executed in Abu Dhabi on February 15, 2025, for the alleged murder of a four-month-old infant under her care. Shahzadi's story is one of tragic circumstances and legal complexities. She was arrested in February 2023 and sentenced to death in July of the same year. Despite efforts by the Indian Embassy to provide legal assistance, including mercy petitions, the UAE's highest court upheld her sentence. Her family alleges that she was pressured into confessing and that the legal process was flawed. WATCH.

Recent Videos

PM Modi Inaugurates Gujarat’s Vantara, Plays with Rare Wildlife Cubs | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Inaugurates Gujarat’s Vantara, Plays with Rare Wildlife Cubs | Asianet Newsable

Shocking! MLA Spits PAN MASALA in UP Assembly: Speaker Issues Warning | Asianet Newsable

Shocking! MLA Spits PAN MASALA in UP Assembly: Speaker Issues Warning | Asianet Newsable

Shocking! MLA Spits PAN MASALA in UP Assembly: Speaker Issues Warning | Asianet Newsable

Shocking! MLA Spits PAN MASALA in UP Assembly: Speaker Issues Warning | Asianet Newsable

LoP Atishi Waits for PM Modi’s ₹2500 Guarantee to Delhi Women | Asianet Newsable

LoP Atishi Waits for PM Modi’s ₹2500 Guarantee to Delhi Women | Asianet Newsable

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025 in Dubai: Explore Top 5 Must-Visit Souqs & Night Markets

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025 in Dubai: Explore Top 5 Must-Visit Souqs & Night Markets

Video Top Stories

'People Can't See a Girl Become a Woman': Millie Bobby Brown SLAMS Aging Badly Comments!
Entertainment

'People Can't See a Girl Become a Woman': Millie Bobby Brown SLAMS Aging Badly Comments!

Sonakshi Sinha’s Thrilling TELUGU DEBUT with 'Jatadhara' Opposite Sudheer Babu: Reports
Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha’s Thrilling TELUGU DEBUT with 'Jatadhara' Opposite Sudheer Babu: Reports

Champions Trophy 2025: Fans Pray as India Set to Lock Horns with Australia in Semis
Entertainment

Champions Trophy 2025: Fans Pray as India Set to Lock Horns with Australia in Semis

Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats
Entertainment

Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!
Entertainment

Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Aaj Ki Raat Fame Tamannaah Bhatia Dazzles in White Dress, Looks Like a Barbie DOLL!
Entertainment

Aaj Ki Raat Fame Tamannaah Bhatia Dazzles in White Dress, Looks Like a Barbie DOLL!

Oscar Winning MUST WATCH Films for Weekend and Their Box Office Collection – Oppenheimer, Parasite..
Entertainment

Oscar Winning MUST WATCH Films for Weekend and Their Box Office Collection – Oppenheimer, Parasite..

Must See

PM Modi Inaugurates Gujarat’s Vantara, Plays with Rare Wildlife Cubs | Asianet Newsable
India News

PM Modi Inaugurates Gujarat’s Vantara, Plays with Rare Wildlife Cubs | Asianet Newsable

Shocking! MLA Spits PAN MASALA in UP Assembly: Speaker Issues Warning | Asianet Newsable
India News

Shocking! MLA Spits PAN MASALA in UP Assembly: Speaker Issues Warning | Asianet Newsable

Shocking! MLA Spits PAN MASALA in UP Assembly: Speaker Issues Warning | Asianet Newsable
India News

Shocking! MLA Spits PAN MASALA in UP Assembly: Speaker Issues Warning | Asianet Newsable