Shahzadi Khan: What's the Story of Indian Woman Executed in Abu Dhabi? | Asianet Newsable

Shahzadi Khan, a 33-year-old Indian caregiver from Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, was executed in Abu Dhabi on February 15, 2025, for the alleged murder of a four-month-old infant under her care. Shahzadi's story is one of tragic circumstances and legal complexities. She was arrested in February 2023 and sentenced to death in July of the same year. Despite efforts by the Indian Embassy to provide legal assistance, including mercy petitions, the UAE's highest court upheld her sentence. Her family alleges that she was pressured into confessing and that the legal process was flawed. WATCH.